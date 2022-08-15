Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Unity Software Inc. [U]. What else is Wall St. saying

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] price surged by 7.78 percent to reach at $4.22. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Unity Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Unity delivered $297.0 million in revenue during the second quarter of 2022, up 9% year-over-year.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced second quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $297.0 million, which is up 9% from the same period in 2021.

A sum of 10151069 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.63M shares. Unity Software Inc. shares reached a high of $58.625 and dropped to a low of $53.75 until finishing in the latest session at $58.47.

The one-year U stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.65. The average equity rating for U stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $52.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $72, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on U stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for U in the course of the last twelve months was 1838.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

U Stock Performance Analysis:

Unity Software Inc. [U] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.66. With this latest performance, U shares gained by 79.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.70 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.93, while it was recorded at 53.68 for the last single week of trading, and 92.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unity Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Unity Software Inc. [U] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,494 million, or 76.20% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 34,984,419, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 24,652,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in U stocks shares; and RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.27 billion in U stock with ownership of nearly -0.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 23,809,075 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 20,294,313 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 186,676,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,779,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,575,599 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 5,568,899 shares during the same period.