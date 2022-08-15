Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $48.80 price per share at the time. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Pinduoduo Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Pinduoduo Inc. represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.74 billion with the latest information. PDD stock price has been found in the range of $47.20 to $49.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.12M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 10115696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $71.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $27 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.05.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.42, while it was recorded at 48.14 for the last single week of trading, and 55.30 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 48.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $13,891 million, or 23.70% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,100,104, which is approximately -3.395% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,861,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -1.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 49,027,834 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 55,666,323 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 179,959,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,653,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,228,859 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 10,570,286 shares during the same period.