Vroom Inc. [VRM] is -80.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] traded at a high on 08/12/22, posting a 19.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.12. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Vroom Announces Record Ecommerce Gross Profit Per Unit of $3,629.

Substantial Progress on Long-Term Roadmap.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19779329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vroom Inc. stands at 19.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.40%.

The market cap for VRM stock reached $245.79 million, with 138.07 million shares outstanding and 132.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.19M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 19779329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $2.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $6, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59.

How has VRM stock performed recently?

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 43.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.51, while it was recorded at 1.92 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $201 million, or 77.00% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 7,775,211, which is approximately 72.292% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,766,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.23 million in VRM stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $12.14 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 22073.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 46,615,170 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 44,806,477 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 3,167,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,589,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,744,366 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 23,132,757 shares during the same period.