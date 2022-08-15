Veru Inc. [VERU] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $19

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] surged by $3.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.2499 during the day while it closed the day at $19.08. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Veru Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced the granting of inducement awards to five new employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the award was made as a material inducement to the five employees’ entry into employment with the Company.

In connection with the commencement of employment, five employees received stock options on August 8, 2022 to purchase an aggregate 128,450 shares of Veru common stock under the Company’s recently adopted 2022 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The stock option awards vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to each employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date.

Veru Inc. stock has also gained 51.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERU stock has inclined by 111.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 208.74% and gained 223.94% year-on date.

The market cap for VERU stock reached $1.28 billion, with 80.05 million shares outstanding and 60.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.06M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 24361597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.31. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 22.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $457 million, or 44.30% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,597,707, which is approximately 11.771% of the company’s market cap and around 19.48% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,361,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.23 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.98 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly -0.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 2,977,659 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,960,329 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,009,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,947,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,376 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 694,869 shares during the same period.