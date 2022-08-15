Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] is -10.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 08/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.26, while the highest price level was $1.85. The company report on August 12, 2022 that UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates.

– Announced Positive Data in Phase 2 BEHOLD Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; single injection in subjects led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in BCVA and CST with favorable safety profile at 12 and 18 weeks -.

– Near-Term Milestones include 24-week Data in BEHOLD and 16-week Data in Phase 2 ENVISION Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration by Year-End -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.27 percent and weekly performance of 51.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 105.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 76.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.97K shares, UBX reached to a volume of 94098777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

UBX stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.41. With this latest performance, UBX shares gained by 105.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6910, while it was recorded at 1.0060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1959 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1184.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.80. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1269.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.18.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 39.00% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 1,578,140, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,281,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in UBX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.25 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly 5.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 2,547,989 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,929,179 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 5,082,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,559,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,902,828 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,464,784 shares during the same period.