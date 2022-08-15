Toast Inc. [TOST] fell -43.42% so far this year. What now?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.76 during the day while it closed the day at $19.64. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Toast Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Added over 6,000 net new locations for the first quarter everSecond quarter subscription revenue grew 100% year-over-yearAnnualized recurring run-rate (ARR) as of June 30, 2022 grew 59% year-over-year.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Toast Inc. stock has also gained 18.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOST stock has inclined by 37.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.25% and lost -43.42% year-on date.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $9.29 billion, with 505.38 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 20707245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.60. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 43.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 18.17 for the last single week of trading, and 24.53 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,319 million, or 64.20% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,644,272, which is approximately 47.616% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,180,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.62 million in TOST stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $260.69 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 105.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 108,782,355 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 26,406,218 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 84,736,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,924,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,976,517 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 15,457,672 shares during the same period.