Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $4.50

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.19%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Tellurian reports 47% increase in natural gas production for second quarter 2022.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) ended the second quarter with $823 million of cash on hand. During the quarter, Tellurian generated $61.3 million in revenues from natural gas sales on an increase of production of approximately 47% as compared to the previous quarter. Subsequent to the quarter end, Tellurian entered into an agreement to acquire various natural gas assets located on approximately 5,000 net acres and including 44 producing wells.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian’s business model provides a unique proposition amongst U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers. By having our own natural gas production, we create cash from domestic sales that we can use for further investment, and upon completion of Driftwood LNG, we have an economic hedge for natural gas purchases which creates additional value for our shareholders and Tellurian.”.

Over the last 12 months, TELL stock rose by 37.67%. The one-year Tellurian Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.72. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.29 billion, with 534.52 million shares outstanding and 489.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.24M shares, TELL stock reached a trading volume of 10633239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.19. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 34.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $943 million, or 36.70% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,558,395, which is approximately 60.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,331,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.53 million in TELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $118.84 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 1.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 76,081,769 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 20,112,725 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 132,182,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,377,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,607,033 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,102,791 shares during the same period.