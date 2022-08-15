SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Stock trading around $65.08 per share: What’s Next?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] price surged by 1.17 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on August 12, 2022 that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASD: MTSI) will replace SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 17. Thoma Brava is acquiring SailPoint Technologies Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 19316439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $65.16 and dropped to a low of $65.025 until finishing in the latest session at $65.08.

The one-year SAIL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.02. The average equity rating for SAIL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $65.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $55, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SAIL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAIL shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

SAIL Stock Performance Analysis:

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.07, while it was recorded at 64.50 for the last single week of trading, and 53.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.79 and a Gross Margin at +72.37. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SAIL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,869 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,282,874, which is approximately -1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,223,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $600.25 million in SAIL stocks shares; and HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $595.95 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly 6.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 23,206,877 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 31,688,524 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 35,290,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,185,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,187,002 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 18,767,032 shares during the same period.