ROTH Capital lifts Canoo Inc. [GOEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] gained 13.83% on the last trading session, reaching $4.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Over $1 billion sales pipeline.

$300 million Pre-Paid Advance Agreement and $200 million At-the-Market program which reduce cost of capital and increase both capacity and access to capital.

Canoo Inc. represents 239.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.03 billion with the latest information. GOEV stock price has been found in the range of $3.61 to $4.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 14078851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for GOEV stock

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.68. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $175 million, or 33.70% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,684,395, which is approximately 15.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,874,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.7 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $15.62 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 29.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 6,488,255 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 4,454,796 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 29,929,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,872,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,272,046 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,797 shares during the same period.