Olo Inc. [OLO] Revenue clocked in at $156.00 million, down -60.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -36.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -38.63%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Olo Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Revenue Grew 27% Year-over-Year on Continued Growth in New Brands, Increased Module Adoption, and Increased Transaction Volume.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every touchpoint, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, OLO stock dropped by -77.75%. The one-year Olo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.17. The average equity rating for OLO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.08 billion, with 160.43 million shares outstanding and 52.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, OLO stock reached a trading volume of 11493072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Olo Inc. [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $13 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Olo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $41, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on OLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

OLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Olo Inc. [OLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.63. With this latest performance, OLO shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olo Inc. [OLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.83 and a Gross Margin at +79.40. Olo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.50.

Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Olo Inc. [OLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 93.90% of OLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 32,629,865, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,600,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.3 million in OLO stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $69.17 million in OLO stock with ownership of nearly 72.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Olo Inc. [NYSE:OLO] by around 29,529,781 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 11,648,814 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 82,058,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,236,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,812,613 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,684,244 shares during the same period.