Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Is Currently 2.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a high on 08/12/22, posting a 2.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.16. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Company Takes Delivery of Norwegian Prima, the First of Six Innovative Ships in the Ground-Breaking Prima Class.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18096426 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 6.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.70%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $5.80 billion, with 419.11 million shares outstanding and 416.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.58M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 18096426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 26.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 13.42 for the last single week of trading, and 18.64 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,302 million, or 55.30% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,851,028, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,295,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.87 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $300.79 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 15.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 30,843,872 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 33,288,871 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 169,078,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,210,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,180,902 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 8,074,657 shares during the same period.