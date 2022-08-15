Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] – find out why.

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a high on 08/12/22, posting a 1.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.72. The company report on August 12, 2022 that CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE REMOVES PRE-CRUISE TESTING FOR VACCINATED GUESTS AND WELCOMES ALL UNVACCINATED TO SAIL.

Carnival Cruise Line today announced protocol updates that meet public health goals but recognize the evolving nature of COVID-19. With these changes, America’s Cruise Line is making it easier for more guests to sail with simplified vaccination and testing guidelines, including no testing for vaccinated guests on sailings less than 16 nights, and eliminating the exemption request process for unvaccinated guests, who will only need to show a negative test result at embarkation. All new guidelines are effective for cruises departing on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 or later, and include:.

Vaccinated guests must continue to provide evidence of their vaccination status prior to embarkation. Pre-cruise testing is no longer required, except for cruises to Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia (per local guidelines), and on voyages 16 nights or longer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38623306 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $12.95 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.22M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 38623306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 23.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 16.95 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,557 million, or 48.40% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,435,982, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,464,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $551.7 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $544.91 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 40,186,171 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 44,484,342 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 433,679,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,350,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,721,708 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 10,524,307 shares during the same period.