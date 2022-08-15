Market cap of Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE] reaches 27.97M – now what?

Twin Vee Powercats Co. [NASDAQ: VEEE] jumped around 3.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.10 at the close of the session, up 77.50%. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Twin Vee Powercats Co. Reports a 158% Increase in Revenue, Adjusted Net Profits Of $607,000 for Its Gas-Powered Division for the Second Quarter of 2022.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) (“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

“We are pleased to report a 158% increase in net revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2021, while also adding additional models to our lineup and expanding our dealer network. Our continued efforts to streamline our manufacturing process and to become a lean organization have started to take hold, resulting in our first profitable quarter for our gas-powered division since our IPO in July 2021. The demand of our products and manufacturing efficiencies have increased our unit throughput to an average of 4.75 boats a week, up from approximately 3.25 boats per week in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. stock is now 77.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VEEE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.40 and lowest of $5.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.99, which means current price is +207.36% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.89K shares, VEEE reached a trading volume of 68855050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twin Vee Powercats Co. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

How has VEEE stock performed recently?

Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.05. With this latest performance, VEEE shares gained by 161.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.38 for Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Twin Vee Powercats Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Twin Vee Powercats Co. [VEEE]

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.40% of VEEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEE stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 242,775, which is approximately 2.006% of the company’s market cap and around 57.14% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHEAST FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS INC, holding 96,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in VEEE stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.64 million in VEEE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Twin Vee Powercats Co. [NASDAQ:VEEE] by around 4,776 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 11,680 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 479,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEE stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 6,842 shares during the same period.