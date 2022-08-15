Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 9.60M – now what?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.30%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Timber Enrolls First Patients in Phase 3 ASCEND Clinical Trial after Receiving Breakthrough Designation from FDA for Lead Asset TMB-001.

via NewMediaWire – Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TMBR stock dropped by -87.17%. The one-year Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.67. The average equity rating for TMBR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.60 million, with 70.59 million shares outstanding and 63.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, TMBR stock reached a trading volume of 46013573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.30. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -53.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.08 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2560, while it was recorded at 0.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3404 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.40% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,172,767, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 239,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $17000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 102.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 281,700 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,094,801 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 574,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,950,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,848 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 107,797 shares during the same period.