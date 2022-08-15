Market cap of Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] reaches 58.10M – now what?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] closed the trading session at $1.27 on 08/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.21, while the highest price level was $1.46. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Helbiz Expands its Micro-mobility Operations in the Washington, DC Area.

The company is permitted to launch electric vehicles in Arlington and Alexandria in Q3.

Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), is expanding its micro-mobility operations in the Washington, D.C. area with the launch of its newest e-bike model in Alexandria and Arlington, VA. Helbiz is permitted to launch 350 of Helbiz’s electric bikes in both cities combined. Additionally, the company has extended its permit for its scooter fleet in Washington, D.C., until December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.87 percent and weekly performance of 69.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 107.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.90M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 9373052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85.

HLBZ stock trade performance evaluation

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.31. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 107.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7760, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6243 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.60% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 940,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 190,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.14 million in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 274,102 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 435,820 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 777,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,487,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,326 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 421,802 shares during the same period.