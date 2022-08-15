Market Analysts see Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 13.60% on the last trading session, reaching $13.53 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous live webcast to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register (phone registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 333.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.02 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $11.82 to $13.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.18M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 27952297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $22.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.76. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 62.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.37, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 27.00 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.20. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$21,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $3,466 million, or 87.70% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,969,073, which is approximately 138.362% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 27,564,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.94 million in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $355.38 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 1.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 68,289,739 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 66,266,910 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 121,627,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,184,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,306,978 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 28,463,189 shares during the same period.