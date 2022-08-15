Market Analysts see Arrival [ARVL] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] gained 2.88% on the last trading session, reaching $1.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Arrival Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reaffirms start of production this quarter in BicesterATM platform established to access additional capitalMOUs and Orders worth over $6b in potential revenue.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Arrival represents 486.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $887.20 million with the latest information. ARVL stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 16790313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrival [ARVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $5.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for ARVL stock

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.86. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5974, while it was recorded at 1.6480 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6941 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $130 million, or 17.60% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 38,136,614, which is approximately 26.124% of the company’s market cap and around 70.16% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,356,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.41 million in ARVL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.43 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 130.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 17,291,379 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 15,289,106 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 58,521,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,102,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,275,580 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,349 shares during the same period.