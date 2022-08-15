Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Is Currently 0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.06 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Marathon Oil Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Record Quarterly Free Cash Flow and over $1.7 Billion of YTD Shareholder Distributions.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported second quarter 2022 net income of $966 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $934 million, or $1.32 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,678 million, or $1,586 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $1,323 million, or $1,213 million before changes in working capital and including E.G. distributions (adjusted free cash flow).

Marathon Oil Corporation stock is now 46.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRO Stock saw the intraday high of $24.29 and lowest of $23.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.24, which means current price is +46.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.46M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 13292832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $32.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.18, while it was recorded at 22.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.01 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.17. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 15.48%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $13,007 million, or 84.60% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,121,814, which is approximately -4.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,535,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 0.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 67,777,558 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 97,921,574 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 374,904,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,603,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,418,677 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,289,126 shares during the same period.