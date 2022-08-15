Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] gain 49.90% so far this year. What now?

Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ: LQDA] jumped around 1.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.30 at the close of the session, up 27.85%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Liquidia Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Company to host webcast and conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Liquidia Corporation stock is now 49.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LQDA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.7899 and lowest of $5.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.78, which means current price is +123.93% above from all time high which was touched on 08/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, LQDA reached a trading volume of 14035673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LQDA shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LQDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Liquidia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Liquidia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LQDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidia Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

How has LQDA stock performed recently?

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.94. With this latest performance, LQDA shares gained by 93.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.86 for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liquidia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Liquidia Corporation [LQDA]

There are presently around $133 million, or 41.70% of LQDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,059,171, which is approximately 261.44% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,424,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.7 million in LQDA stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.25 million in LQDA stock with ownership of nearly 52.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidia Corporation [NASDAQ:LQDA] by around 8,724,628 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,505,662 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,984,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,215,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,747,201 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 827,250 shares during the same period.