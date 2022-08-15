KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Is Currently 9.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] closed the trading session at $16.42 on 08/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.73, while the highest price level was $16.50. The company report on August 12, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Class A Meeting and Class B Meeting.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting, notice of Class A meeting and notice of Class B meeting, each dated June 30, 2022, Hong Kong time, have been adopted at the meetings held in Beijing, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that (i) the Company’s existing memorandum and articles of associations are amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the sixth amended and restated memorandum and articles of association as set out in Part A of Appendix I to the circular of the Company dated June 30, 2022, Hong Kong time; (ii) Mr. Jeffrey Zhaohui Li is re-elected as a non-executive director and Ms. Xiaohong Chen is re-elected as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and (iii) the directors of the Company are granted a general unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares or equivalents and a general unconditional mandate to repurchase the Company’s own shares and/or American depositary shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the notice of annual general meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.39 percent and weekly performance of 9.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.37M shares, BEKE reached to a volume of 13951317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $21.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $13.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.10. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.81 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.21. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$5,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 15.14%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,302 million, or 34.90% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 37,177,587, which is approximately -49.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 25,505,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.8 million in BEKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $390.31 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 21.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 137,746,272 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 152,204,823 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 154,720,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,671,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,267,480 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 53,399,163 shares during the same period.