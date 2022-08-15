JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $122.13 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.50%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that J.P. Morgan Completes Acquisition of Global Shares.

J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) today completed its previously announced acquisition of Global Shares, a leading cloud-based provider of share plan management software.

With the addition of Global Shares, J.P. Morgan becomes an industry-leading provider of innovative employee ownership solutions to private and public companies globally. Companies and employees will benefit from Global Shares’ share plan services, as well as J.P. Morgan’s comprehensive suite of wealth management, executive financial services and other banking products and services.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock dropped by -24.51%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.99. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $352.86 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.96M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 9886519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $138.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 535.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.92.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.38, while it was recorded at 118.08 for the last single week of trading, and 138.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $249,209 million, or 71.10% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 269,621,229, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,568,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.13 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.19 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,869 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 82,087,551 shares. Additionally, 1,430 investors decreased positions by around 114,022,601 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,844,413,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,040,523,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,785,320 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 10,632,851 shares during the same period.