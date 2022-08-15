Jefferies slashes price target on CS Disco Inc. [LAW] – find out why.

CS Disco Inc. [NYSE: LAW] price plunged by -53.63 percent to reach at -$15.53. The company report on August 11, 2022 that DISCO Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Total Revenue of $33.7 Million, a Year over Year Increase of 14%.

CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 13772164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 321.59K shares. CS Disco Inc. shares reached a high of $16.64 and dropped to a low of $12.78 until finishing in the latest session at $13.43.

The one-year LAW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.06. The average equity rating for LAW stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CS Disco Inc. [LAW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAW shares is $26.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAW stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CS Disco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $35 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for CS Disco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on LAW stock. On August 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LAW shares from 34 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CS Disco Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

LAW Stock Performance Analysis:

CS Disco Inc. [LAW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.59. With this latest performance, LAW shares dropped by -35.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.31 for CS Disco Inc. [LAW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 25.16 for the last single week of trading, and 31.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CS Disco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CS Disco Inc. [LAW] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +72.80. CS Disco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.31.

CS Disco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

LAW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS Disco Inc. go to 32.70%.

CS Disco Inc. [LAW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $685 million, or 90.50% of LAW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAW stocks are: DEER VIII & CO. LTD. with ownership of 11,155,372, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 9,304,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.95 million in LAW stocks shares; and STEPHENS GROUP, LLC, currently with $104.71 million in LAW stock with ownership of nearly -1.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CS Disco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in CS Disco Inc. [NYSE:LAW] by around 18,582,728 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,747,750 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 30,699,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,030,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAW stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,878,585 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 556,627 shares during the same period.