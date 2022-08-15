Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Revenue clocked in at $27.93 billion, down -6.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended July 31, 2022.

The call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30, at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2022Q3Webcast.

A sum of 11798236 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.43M shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares reached a high of $14.85 and dropped to a low of $14.72 until finishing in the latest session at $14.80.

The one-year HPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.6. The average equity rating for HPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $19 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

HPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.69 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.91, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

HPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 4.93%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,829 million, or 85.70% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,918,086, which is approximately 2.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,232,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.53 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -0.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 75,952,400 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 57,964,738 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 935,587,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,069,504,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,446,726 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 7,461,576 shares during the same period.