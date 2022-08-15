Haleon plc [HLN] Revenue clocked in at $12.05 billion, down -11.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] gained 6.04% on the last trading session, reaching $6.67 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Haleon PLC – Statement re Zantac.

Haleon plc (LSE:HLN) notes the recent volatility in its share price and is aware of market speculation on Haleon’s potential liability in respect of Zantac product liability litigation.

· Haleon is not aware of any material developments in relation to the Zantac litigation since the Haleon prospectus was issued on 1 June 2022.

Haleon plc represents 4.50 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.01 billion with the latest information. HLN stock price has been found in the range of $6.445 to $6.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 14967280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49.

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.71.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading.

Haleon plc [HLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.