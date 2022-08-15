Guggenheim lifts Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] jumped around 4.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $291.91 at the close of the session, up 1.70%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Barclays deploys Microsoft Teams globally as its preferred collaboration platform to enable better connectivity for its employees worldwide.

Multiyear agreement represents one of the largest deployments of Teams in the financial services industry.

On Tuesday, Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) and Microsoft Corp. announced Barclays has deployed Microsoft Teams as its preferred collaboration platform, powering collaboration for more than 120,000 colleagues and service partners in key locations around the globe. Under the agreement, Barclays is streamlining its existing communications and collaboration solutions, with Teams replacing several point solutions previously in use across the company.

Microsoft Corporation stock is now -13.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSFT Stock saw the intraday high of $291.91 and lowest of $286.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 349.67, which means current price is +20.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.21M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 22581256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $335.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $340 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $320 to $300, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 350 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 45.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 265.08, while it was recorded at 286.14 for the last single week of trading, and 294.55 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.41%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,529,553 million, or 72.20% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 628,109,007, which is approximately 1.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 522,551,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.54 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $87.6 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,182 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 125,830,597 shares. Additionally, 2,095 investors decreased positions by around 180,754,937 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 4,933,225,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,239,811,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,928,548 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,063,012 shares during the same period.