Ford Motor Company [F] moved up 2.21: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.75%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Vint Cerf to Keynote IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0 Promoting Internet Diversification and Interconnection Ecosystem Development.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 16.40%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.0. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.64 billion, with 4.02 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.52M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 52940445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $16.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on F stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 13.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 42.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,426 million, or 53.80% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,862,037, which is approximately 0.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 268,107,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.84 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 879 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 125,933,819 shares. Additionally, 717 investors decreased positions by around 135,253,286 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 1,804,688,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,065,875,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,350,011 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 22,849,879 shares during the same period.