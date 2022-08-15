For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.73 during the day while it closed the day at $3.63. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Synlogic Announces Synthetic Biotic for Gout Developed in Partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks.

SYNB2081 is the second clinical drug candidate developed through the partnership between Ginkgo and Synlogic.

Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced a new drug candidate for the treatment of gout developed in partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. The new candidate, SYNB2081, is a Synthetic Biotic and is the second product to advance to clinical development through a research collaboration between Synlogic and Ginkgo, following the investigational new drug candidate SYNB1353 for the potential treatment of homocystinuria (HCU).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 18.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNA stock has inclined by 52.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.98% and lost -56.32% year-on date.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $5.08 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 743.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.86M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 35902731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.24. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,950 million, or 80.10% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 205,327,786, which is approximately 22.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 87,358,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.11 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $314.85 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 195.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 213,814,791 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 361,000,155 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 237,824,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 812,638,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,883,449 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 14,926,015 shares during the same period.