For Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: EMBK] closed the trading session at $1.07 on 08/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5701, while the highest price level was $1.31. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Embark Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

— Embark Has Perfect Safety Record In NHTSA ADS Crash Data Release —.

— Embark Completes Successful Public Demonstration of Emergency Vehicle Interaction Capability —.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.67 percent and weekly performance of 87.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 167.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, EMBK reached to a volume of 167802200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMBK shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Embark Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Embark Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embark Technology Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06.

EMBK stock trade performance evaluation

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.72. With this latest performance, EMBK shares gained by 167.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5938, while it was recorded at 0.6547 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5088 for the last 200 days.

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Embark Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Embark Technology Inc. [EMBK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $226 million, or 54.40% of EMBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMBK stocks are: DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with ownership of 63,720,154, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 53,144,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.86 million in EMBK stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $22.78 million in EMBK stock with ownership of nearly -8.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embark Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Embark Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:EMBK] by around 82,182,291 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,031,778 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 124,573,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,787,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMBK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,131,426 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,162,483 shares during the same period.