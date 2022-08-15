DZ Bank slashes price target on Meta Platforms Inc. [META] – find out why.

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.01%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Meta Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Announces Plans for Chief Financial Officer Transition and Chief Strategy Officer Appointment.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, META stock dropped by -50.23%. The one-year Meta Platforms Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.78. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $477.01 billion, with 2.70 billion shares outstanding and 2.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.04M shares, META stock reached a trading volume of 21211085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $236.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Itau BBA raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $275, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 7.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 13.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.08, while it was recorded at 175.02 for the last single week of trading, and 239.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 7.53%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $306,632 million, or 76.60% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.36 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.9 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,488 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 74,109,131 shares. Additionally, 1,719 investors decreased positions by around 136,539,466 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 1,488,145,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,698,794,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,181,812 shares, while 356 institutional investors sold positions of 18,176,883 shares during the same period.