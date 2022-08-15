Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] is 43.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.25%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CPG stock rose by 113.93%. The one-year Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.28. The average equity rating for CPG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.53 billion, with 571.44 million shares outstanding and 565.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.36M shares, CPG stock reached a trading volume of 10405625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $13.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crescent Point Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,482 million, or 42.65% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 21,302,217, which is approximately -30.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.24 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $132.78 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 30,773,681 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 47,502,180 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 114,664,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,940,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,405,195 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,728,541 shares during the same period.