Coupang Inc. [CPNG] is -35.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] traded at a high on 08/12/22, posting a 0.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.87. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Coupang Announces Q2 Record Gross Profit of $1.2 billion and Gross Profit Margin Improvement of 250 bps over Q1.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Customers turn to us for amazing experiences, faster delivery and lower prices, and we’re determined to wow them every day,” said Bom Kim, founder and CEO of Coupang. “We increased our investment—to a record $500 million in Q2 alone—in exclusive discounts, free Rocket deliveries, and free Coupang Play video content for our WOW members. We exist to transform the lives of our customers, and WOW membership is the embodiment of that relentless customer focus.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11318957 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupang Inc. stands at 6.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.73%.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $32.96 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.24M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 11318957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $19, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 32.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.97 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $23,289 million, or 79.40% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately -9.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 136,957,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.04 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 92,739,091 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 200,987,262 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 940,450,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,234,176,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,160,863 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 17,774,301 shares during the same period.