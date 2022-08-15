ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Stock trading around $1.69 per share: What’s Next?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] price surged by 1.81 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Wish Reveals New Brand Amidst Major Overhaul of User Experience.

First phase of the rebrand begins with a new logo, design and in-app experience; Further exciting new changes to follow in the coming months.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, this week announced the first phase of its rebrand, which includes a new logo, design and an improved app experience.

A sum of 10892426 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.43M shares. ContextLogic Inc. shares reached a high of $1.72 and dropped to a low of $1.62 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

The one-year WISH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.31. The average equity rating for WISH stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, WISH shares gained by 14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6954, while it was recorded at 1.7160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4750 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.57 and a Gross Margin at +52.64. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.62.

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

WISH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $479 million, or 44.50% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,820,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.06 million in WISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.83 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 489.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 77,683,788 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 33,843,724 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 172,193,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,721,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,744,546 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,094,894 shares during the same period.