Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.05%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that PacBio to Participate in the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit in Dana Point, California.

PacBio’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock dropped by -71.27%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.1. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 224.50 million shares outstanding and 205.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 22294077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.05. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 90.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.11 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

PACB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,004 million, or 95.50% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,045,530, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 22,762,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.08 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $186.71 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 6.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 28,889,210 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 18,995,417 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 180,150,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,035,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,816,457 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,803 shares during the same period.