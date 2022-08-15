Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved up 3.09: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] closed the trading session at $0.37 on 08/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.36, while the highest price level was $0.37. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Camber Announces Combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Camber Energy, Inc., (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced on August 1, 2022, that its combined 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on September 27, 2022. The Company did not hold an annual meeting last year and as such is holding a combined annual meeting for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021. The Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022, shall be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

For the continued support of the health and well-being of our management and stockholders, the Annual Meeting of the Company will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The virtual meeting may be accessed at https://agm.iproxydirect.com/cei. There is no in-person meeting to attend. Registration to attend the Annual Meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. CT and the Annual Meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.82 percent and weekly performance of 2.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.35M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 18188591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 295.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CEI stock trade performance evaluation

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4288, while it was recorded at 0.3579 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7571 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 5.60% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,895,186, which is approximately 55.633% of the company’s market cap and around 10.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,550,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.06 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 34.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 13,915,994 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,797,729 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 17,071,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,785,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,125,908 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 897,739 shares during the same period.