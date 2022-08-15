Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is -11.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 21.83% on the last trading session, reaching $12.95 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Harley-Davidson Appoints Rafeh Masood to Board of Directors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE:HOG) announced today that its board of directors has appointed Rafeh Masood as a member of the board, effective immediately. Masood currently serves as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Customer Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).

“Rafeh joins with exceptional knowledge of digital and omnichannel strategy and operations, which are an important and integral part of our Hardwire strategy,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson. “His expertise in all these areas will be most helpful as we focus on our consumer and their relationship with our brand and product, ensuring riders and non-riders alike can engage with Harley-Davidson as they choose.”.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 79.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $849.91 million with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $10.39 to $13.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 77661233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock. On June 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 17 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.70. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 173.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading, and 14.20 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $779 million, or 91.00% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,511,588, which is approximately -19.762% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,324,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.81 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $102.72 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -21.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 4,614,733 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 25,744,139 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 29,823,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,181,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,101,862 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,619 shares during the same period.