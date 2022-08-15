Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock Upgrade by Societe Generale analyst, price target now $37.50

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] jumped around 0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $36.30 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Five New Jersey Teens Selected as Bank of America Student Leaders.

Paid Internships Connect New Jersey Youth to Career Building Opportunities.

Bank of America today announced five Northern New Jersey high school students have been selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. These students are mid-way through their internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local Boys & Girls Clubs in New Jersey. As part of the program, they will earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook.The Student Leaders program, which started in 2004, recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. each year. In New Jersey, Student Leaders work closely with the Boys & Girls Clubs to provide needed administrative support and actively shape the experiences of local children. With guidance from the bank and NJ Boys & Girls Clubs, the Student Leaders are gaining access to career skills-building opportunities that are crucial in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing job market.”This is a win-win for New Jersey. So many organizations need talented young people to help serve our communities. With the Student Leaders program, we’re able to pair some of New Jersey’s best and brightest students with nonprofit jobs that will truly have an impact,” said Alberto Garofalo, president, Bank of America New Jersey. “Young adults are the future of our state, and programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities that help pave the way for the next generation of the local workforce.”.

Bank of America Corporation stock is now -18.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BAC Stock saw the intraday high of $36.31 and lowest of $35.6933 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.11, which means current price is +22.35% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 45.23M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 31731212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $42.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $51 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.84.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.89. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 20.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.93 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.10, while it was recorded at 34.94 for the last single week of trading, and 40.60 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.65. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Earnings analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 6.97%.

Insider trade positions for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $204,790 million, or 71.60% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 599,144,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.75 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.72 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,370 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 206,651,756 shares. Additionally, 1,204 investors decreased positions by around 255,072,802 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 5,179,882,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,641,607,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,329,559 shares, while 229 institutional investors sold positions of 19,783,602 shares during the same period.