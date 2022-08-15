Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is -67.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.75 at the close of the session, up 8.70%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Aurora Cannabis Repurchases US$20 Million of Convertible Notes.

Aurora Further Strengthens Balance Sheet with Accretive Debt Reduction.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $25.3 million (US$20 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes (“Notes”) at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $24.3 million (US$19.2 million) in cash.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is now -67.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.75 and lowest of $1.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.69, which means current price is +44.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 13129880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ACB shares from 7.49 to 6.78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 18.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4464, while it was recorded at 1.6340 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8130 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $73 million, or 25.97% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,929,796, which is approximately -13.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,118,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.46 million in ACB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.64 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 267.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 12,487,180 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,609,053 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 22,723,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,819,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,439,086 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 840,080 shares during the same period.