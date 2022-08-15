AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain 14.40% so far this year. What now?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] jumped around 1.99 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.64 at the close of the session, up 3.08%. The company report on August 12, 2022 that ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) approved in the US as the first HER2-directed therapy for patients with previously treated HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Based on DESTINY-Lung02 results which showed AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU reported a confirmed objective response rate of 57.7% in patients with HER2-mutant disease.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy.

AstraZeneca PLC stock is now 14.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZN Stock saw the intraday high of $67.19 and lowest of $64.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.70, which means current price is +20.07% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 11343393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $73.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 90.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.23, while it was recorded at 65.72 for the last single week of trading, and 62.23 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $35,780 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 94,229,869, which is approximately 4.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 46,691,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.05 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 58,657,352 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 30,596,187 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 447,666,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,920,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,194,996 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 5,304,236 shares during the same period.