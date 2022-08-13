Wall Street Analyst Reiterated LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]. What else is Wall St. saying

LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE: LXU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.90%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that LSB Industries Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 13,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders with the Company Repurchasing 5,500,000 of the Shares.

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) by affiliates of Eldridge Industries LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) of an aggregate of 13,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price to the public of $13.00 per share, pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Offering is expected to close on August 15, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

Over the last 12 months, LXU stock rose by 88.02%. The one-year LSB Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.23. The average equity rating for LXU stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.17 billion, with 88.18 million shares outstanding and 81.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 666.48K shares, LXU stock reached a trading volume of 4690693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXU shares is $25.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Singular Research have made an estimate for LSB Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research dropped their target price from $55 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2013, representing the official price target for LSB Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while Northland Securities kept a Outperform rating on LXU stock. On May 10, 2012, analysts increased their price target for LXU shares from 34 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LSB Industries Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXU in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

LXU Stock Performance Analysis:

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, LXU shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for LSB Industries Inc. [LXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 14.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LSB Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

LSB Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

LXU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSB Industries Inc. go to 12.00%.

LSB Industries Inc. [LXU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $961 million, or 83.50% of LXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXU stocks are: SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO /KS/ with ownership of 54,356,127, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENDELL JEFFREY L, holding 2,217,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.25 million in LXU stocks shares; and ROBOTTI ROBERT, currently with $21.65 million in LXU stock with ownership of nearly -7.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LSB Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in LSB Industries Inc. [NYSE:LXU] by around 4,910,277 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 2,403,320 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 65,528,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,841,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXU stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,730,264 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 346,574 shares during the same period.