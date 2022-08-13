Natera Inc. [NTRA] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $54

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] traded at a low on 08/11/22, posting a -3.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.59. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Natera Announces Enrollment Completion for RenaCARE Study.

RenaCARE Study to Evaluate the Clinical Utility of Renasight in the Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced full enrollment for the RenaCARE (Renasight Clinical Application, Review and Evaluation) study, a real world, prospective, multi-center clinical study to assess the clinical utility of Natera’s Renasight™ genetic testing panel, which analyzes more than 380 genes related to kidney disease. Enrollment in the study was completed early as a result of statistically meaningful interim data analysis. The study includes more than 1,700 patients across 30+ sites, representing leading academic and private nephrology clinics in the U.S. A publication for the RenaCARE study is expected to be submitted in early 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3825022 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Natera Inc. stands at 9.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.83%.

The market cap for NTRA stock reached $5.11 billion, with 95.58 million shares outstanding and 91.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, NTRA reached a trading volume of 3825022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Natera Inc. [NTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $82.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88.

How has NTRA stock performed recently?

Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 32.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.51, while it was recorded at 52.67 for the last single week of trading, and 60.35 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.69.

Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Natera Inc. [NTRA]

There are presently around $4,958 million, or 98.40% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,784,182, which is approximately -0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,445,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.44 million in NTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $314.13 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly -16.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 20,763,202 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 17,567,266 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 54,191,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,522,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,986,272 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,409,757 shares during the same period.