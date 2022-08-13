Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell -39.06% so far this year. What now?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] closed the trading session at $110.13 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $109.505, while the highest price level was $113.98. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Expedia Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are very pleased with our financial performance this quarter. Lodging bookings reached a record high, and we posted our highest ever second quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA. These were even more noteworthy given the simplification efforts we undertook two years ago including the sale of our Egencia corporate travel business.” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “Despite the disruptions during the summer travel season and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, travel demand has remained strong. We continue to focus our energy on improving our technology for our travelers and partners and attracting more valuable customers through direct relationships. These actions, along with prior actions to drive efficiency, put us in a better position to withstand any further macroeconomic headwinds should they arise.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.06 percent and weekly performance of 7.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, EXPE reached to a volume of 2924205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $150.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE stock trade performance evaluation

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.20, while it was recorded at 106.18 for the last single week of trading, and 156.48 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,528 million, or 98.90% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,147,624, which is approximately 4.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,844,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $941.41 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 24,401,057 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 21,234,709 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 104,441,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,077,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,904,440 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 3,859,255 shares during the same period.