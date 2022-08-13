Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is -8.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions.

Webcast on August 9, 2022.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

A sum of 2728837 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.45M shares. Energy Fuels Inc. shares reached a high of $7.32 and dropped to a low of $6.95 until finishing in the latest session at $6.98.

The one-year UUUU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.66. The average equity rating for UUUU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 189.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38.

UUUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 32.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 6.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Fuels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $330 million, or 35.17% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,818,248, which is approximately 2.741% of the company’s market cap and around 1.57% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,391,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.63 million in UUUU stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $35.95 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 12,029,750 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 27,656,876 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 7,574,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,260,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,375,108 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,723,204 shares during the same period.