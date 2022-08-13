Asana Inc. [ASAN] Is Currently -0.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.29 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, September 7, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

Asana Inc. stock is now -63.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASAN Stock saw the intraday high of $29.51 and lowest of $26.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.79, which means current price is +68.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 4067900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $34.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $66 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $100, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has ASAN stock performed recently?

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.87. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 53.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.13, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 50.89 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.07 and a Gross Margin at +89.72. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.10.

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $1,574 million, or 57.70% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,425,503, which is approximately -12.088% of the company’s market cap and around 23.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,135,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.44 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $155.78 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 26.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 12,178,839 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 13,247,292 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 32,234,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,660,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,189,197 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,647,064 shares during the same period.