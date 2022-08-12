Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Revenue clocked in at $970.00 million, down -43.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] gained 10.40% or 17.0 points to close at $180.41 with a heavy trading volume of 3294240 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Zscaler to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Earnings Results to be Released on Thursday, September 8, After the Close of the Market.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

It opened the trading session at $171.38, the shares rose to $181.99 and dropped to $171.367, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZS points out that the company has recorded -33.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ZS reached to a volume of 3294240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $217.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $286 to $296, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on ZS stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZS shares from 340 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 9.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 125.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for ZS stock

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.59, while it was recorded at 167.48 for the last single week of trading, and 231.44 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.81 and a Gross Margin at +77.62. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.93.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.38. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$83,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 54.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

There are presently around $11,323 million, or 46.00% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,611,843, which is approximately 0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,817,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $789.71 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 40.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 8,402,494 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 9,621,300 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 44,737,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,761,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,236,145 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 813,471 shares during the same period.