why Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.35

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 2.04% or 0.82 points to close at $40.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3122746 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Moomoo’s Parent Company Futu Announces Investment Grade Rating Reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings.

Moomoo’s parent company Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU, “Futu”), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, announced that its long-term issuer credit rating “BBB-” has been reaffirmed with a stable outlook by major global rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P). Meanwhile, S&P also maintained Futu’s “bbb” GCP (group credit profile) rating.

Last year, Futu was granted a BBB- long-term issuer credit rating by S&P, marking the first Hong Kong brokerage to independently receive BBB- rating from S&P.

It opened the trading session at $41.53, the shares rose to $43.749 and dropped to $40.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded -10.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -93.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 3122746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $52.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while CLSA analysts kept a Sell rating on FUTU stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUTU shares from 198 to 51.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.48.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.60, while it was recorded at 40.49 for the last single week of trading, and 42.35 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $1,192 million, or 39.10% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately -22.451% of the company’s market cap and around 8.15% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,960,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.34 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.01 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 9.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 5,167,691 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 13,784,231 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 10,116,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,068,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 908,377 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,494,054 shares during the same period.