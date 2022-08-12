why Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.75

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] price surged by 5.18 percent to reach at $2.28. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Opened 31 Shops, Revenue Up 44% Year-over-Year to $186.4 Million.

Surpassed 600 Shops and Celebrated Exceeding $1 Billion in Trailing-Twelve Month1 Systemwide Sales2 Milestone.

A sum of 6569817 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. Dutch Bros Inc. shares reached a high of $54.18 and dropped to a low of $45.63 until finishing in the latest session at $46.29.

The one-year BROS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.46. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $38.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $30, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 72.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, BROS shares gained by 28.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.39, while it was recorded at 44.49 for the last single week of trading, and 47.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,702 million, or 60.80% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 59,465,503, which is approximately -7.756% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,864,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.2 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.35 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly -1.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 4,762,731 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 7,900,685 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 67,303,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,966,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,698,129 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,316,328 shares during the same period.