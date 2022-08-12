why Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.81

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.16 at the close of the session, up 14.49%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Aurora Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Aurora Innovation Inc. stock is now -71.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.27 and lowest of $2.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.77, which means current price is +72.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 5036073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has AUR stock performed recently?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.70. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 54.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.62 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -866.93. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -915.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.48.

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.00 and a Current Ratio set at 31.00.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]

There are presently around $811 million, or 40.90% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 55,726,254, which is approximately -1.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 39,417,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.56 million in AUR stocks shares; and INDEX VENTURE GROWTH ASSOCIATES III LTD, currently with $121.38 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 17,068,479 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 8,016,793 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 231,564,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,649,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,334,453 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,624,113 shares during the same period.