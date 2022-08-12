Wall Street Analyst Initiated General Mills Inc. [GIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] traded at a low on 08/11/22, posting a -0.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.96. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Yoplait and Box Tops for Education Give Back to California Community with Elementary School Library Renovation.

Initiative aims to support women making an impact on future generations in their communities during back-to-school season.

This back-to-school season, Yoplait and Box Tops for Education are giving back to local communities and are committed to empowering the women that make schools a special place for students by donating a library renovation to the Dolores Huerta Elementary School in Lennox, California.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2761945 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Mills Inc. stands at 1.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.56%.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $45.56 billion, with 604.20 million shares outstanding and 596.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2761945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $72.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.64, while it was recorded at 76.82 for the last single week of trading, and 68.49 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.82%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $35,045 million, or 78.50% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,858,055, which is approximately 0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,512,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.71 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 2.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 693 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 26,489,135 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 23,601,914 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 405,277,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,368,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,551,801 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,002,998 shares during the same period.