Wall Street Analyst Initiated Clarus Corporation [CLAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ: CLAR] gained 7.98% or 1.86 points to close at $25.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3468090 shares. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Clarus Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results.

– Sales in the Second Quarter of 2022 Increased 57% Year-Over-Year to $114.9 Million –.

– Adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 Million or 15.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin –.

It opened the trading session at $23.64, the shares rose to $25.42 and dropped to $23.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLAR points out that the company has recorded 5.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, CLAR reached to a volume of 3468090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarus Corporation [CLAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLAR shares is $31.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clarus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Clarus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for CLAR stock

Clarus Corporation [CLAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.87. With this latest performance, CLAR shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.52 for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.18, while it was recorded at 22.18 for the last single week of trading, and 23.10 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Corporation [CLAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Corporation [CLAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.63. Clarus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.72.

Clarus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Clarus Corporation [CLAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarus Corporation go to 32.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarus Corporation [CLAR]

There are presently around $558 million, or 77.80% of CLAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLAR stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 3,179,132, which is approximately -0.516% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, holding 2,676,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.38 million in CLAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $58.89 million in CLAR stock with ownership of nearly 28.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ:CLAR] by around 1,749,452 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 1,932,157 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,473,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,154,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLAR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 590,854 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,056 shares during the same period.