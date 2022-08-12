Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CERE] price plunged by -13.98 percent to reach at -$5.79. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Proposed Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Cerevel”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today that it has commenced a private offering of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In connection with this offering, Cerevel expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The offering of the notes is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Cerevel, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on August 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Cerevel will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“common stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Cerevel’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at Cerevel’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after August 20, 2025 and on or before the 50th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Cerevel’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time and certain liquidity conditions have been satisfied. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

A sum of 4826303 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 569.94K shares. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $36.91 and dropped to a low of $32.28 until finishing in the latest session at $35.63.

The one-year CERE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.04. The average equity rating for CERE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERE shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CERE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 3.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

CERE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.78. With this latest performance, CERE shares gained by 24.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.13, while it was recorded at 37.42 for the last single week of trading, and 30.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.73.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CERE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,371 million, or 84.10% of CERE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERE stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 60,632,356, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.58% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,204,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $791.13 million in CERE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $230.81 million in CERE stock with ownership of nearly 7.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CERE] by around 6,588,397 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,389,953 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 113,688,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,666,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,452,396 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 869,922 shares during the same period.